SunPower Elevates Tony Garzolini to Executive Leadership

SunPower Corporation has announced the appointment of Tony Garzolini as the new Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, effective April 1, 2024. With extensive experience, including his recent role at Generac Power Systems and various leadership positions within SunPower, Garzolini brings valuable expertise to the company. His appointment is based solely on merit, with no personal or material connections influencing the decision.

