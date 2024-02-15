Sunopta Executive Chris Whitehair Announces Retirement

Sunopta (STKL) has released an update.

Chris Whitehair, a key executive in charge of supply chain operations, is retiring from his role at a major company. He resigned effective February 26, 2024, but will continue to support the company until the end of the year, ensuring a smooth transition of his duties. Whitehair’s experience will be leveraged in an advisory capacity, working closely with the CEO, as he remains eligible for the company’s short-term incentive plan, reflecting his ongoing contribution.

