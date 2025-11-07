SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Inc. Completes Treasury Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Inc. ( (JP:2180) ) just unveiled an announcement.

SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Inc. has completed the acquisition of its treasury shares as per its Board of Directors’ resolution. The company acquired 1,700 common shares at a cost of ¥1,238,000 through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This acquisition is part of a broader plan to acquire up to 300,000 shares, representing 2.0% of its total issued shares, with a maximum budget of ¥200,000,000.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2180) stock is a Buy with a Yen806.00 price target.

More about SUNNY SIDE UP GROUP Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 70,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen10.62B



