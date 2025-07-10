Sunny Optical Reports Mixed June 2025 Shipment Volumes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co ( (HK:2382) ) has provided an announcement.

Sunny Optical Technology announced its shipment volumes for June 2025, highlighting a mixed performance across its product categories. The company saw a notable year-on-year increase of 44.6% in vehicle lens sets due to rising customer demand, while handset lens sets experienced a 12.7% decline as the company shifted focus to higher-end projects. The shipment of handset camera modules rose by 11.1% month-on-month, driven by specific customer project cycles. This announcement reflects the company’s strategic adjustments in product focus and market positioning, potentially impacting its stakeholders and market share.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the optical and optoelectronic industry, specializing in the production of optical components, optoelectronic products, and optical instruments. The company focuses on mid- to high-end projects and has a significant market presence in the pan IoT field.

