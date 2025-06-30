Sunkwan Properties Updates on Trading Suspension and Resumption Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sunkwan Properties Group Limited ( (HK:6900) ).

Sunkwan Properties Group Limited announced a quarterly update on its resumption progress and continued suspension of trading. The company is working on auditing its financial statements for 2023 and 2024, and aims to publish the results and reports as soon as possible. The company is also seeking to fill key board positions. Trading in the company’s shares remains suspended pending fulfillment of resumption guidance.

Sunkwan Properties Group Limited is engaged in property development and property investment in the People’s Republic of China.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$26.95M

