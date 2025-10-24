Sunkwan Properties Faces Delisting from Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sunkwan Properties Group Limited ( (HK:6900) ) has shared an announcement.

Sunkwan Properties Group Limited announced that the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong’s Listing Committee has decided to cancel the listing of the company’s shares due to failure to meet resumption guidance by the deadline. The delisting will take effect on 27 October 2025, leaving shareholders without a public market for trading shares, and the company will no longer be subject to the Listing Rules.

Sunkwan Properties Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on property development and management.

