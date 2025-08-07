Sundrug Co. Reports Dividend Income from Subsidiaries

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sundrug Co ( (JP:9989) ) has shared an update.

Sundrug Co., Ltd. announced it has received dividends totaling 6,176 million yen from its subsidiaries, DIREX CORPORATION and SEIKODO PHARMACY CO., LTD. This dividend income will be recorded as non-operating income in the company’s non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, without affecting the consolidated financial results.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9989) stock is a Buy with a Yen4700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sundrug Co stock, see the JP:9989 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sundrug Co

Sundrug Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical and retail industry, focusing on providing healthcare products and services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and engages in the management of pharmacies and drugstores.

Average Trading Volume: 318,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen536.1B

Find detailed analytics on 9989 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

