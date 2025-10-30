Suncorp Group Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Suncorp Group ( (AU:SUN) ) has provided an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing share buy-back program. As of October 31, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 4,817,327 shares, with an additional 384,086 shares bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Suncorp’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, reflecting a strong financial position and confidence in its future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SUN) stock is a Buy with a A$22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suncorp Group stock, see the AU:SUN Stock Forecast page.

More about Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of products including banking, insurance, and wealth management services. The company is focused on the Australian and New Zealand markets, offering solutions to both individual and business customers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,453,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$21.43B

See more insights into SUN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue