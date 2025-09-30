Suncorp Group Director’s Shareholding Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Suncorp Group ( (AU:SUN) ) has shared an update.

Suncorp Group Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Sylvia Falzon, involving the acquisition of 188 ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This change reflects a minor adjustment in the director’s shareholding, with no shares disposed of, indicating continued confidence in the company’s performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SUN) stock is a Buy with a A$22.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suncorp Group stock, see the AU:SUN Stock Forecast page.

More about Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products including banking, insurance, and wealth management services. The company primarily focuses on the Australian and New Zealand markets, providing solutions for individuals, small businesses, and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 2,488,584

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.11B

For a thorough assessment of SUN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue