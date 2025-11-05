SunCoke Energy Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Updates

Suncoke Energy ( (SXC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Suncoke Energy presented to its investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is a company that supplies high-quality coke for steel production and offers industrial services, including material handling and logistics, primarily in the energy sector. In its third quarter of 2025, SunCoke Energy reported a net income of $23.8 million, a decrease from the previous year’s $33.3 million for the same period. The company’s Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA also saw a decline to $59.1 million from $75.3 million the previous year. Despite these declines, SunCoke completed the acquisition of Phoenix Global, which contributed positively to its Industrial Services segment, though the Domestic Coke segment faced challenges due to an unfavorable mix of contract and spot coke sales. The extension of the Granite City cokemaking contract with U.S. Steel is expected to provide stability through the end of 2025. Looking forward, SunCoke Energy has updated its full-year 2025 guidance, projecting a Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA range of $220 million to $225 million, reflecting the integration of Phoenix Global and the impact of a breach of contract by a coke customer. The company remains optimistic about navigating market challenges and realizing synergies from its recent acquisition.

