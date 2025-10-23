Suncoast Equity Management Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Suncoast Equity Management, managed by Donald R. Jowdy, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class C ((GOOG)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 3,515 shares.

Spark’s Take on GOOG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOOG is a Outperform.

Alphabet’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including significant revenue growth and AI-driven innovations. While the technical analysis indicates potential overbought conditions, the company’s solid fundamentals and growth prospects support a favorable outlook.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class C

YTD Price Performance: 32.41%

Average Trading Volume: 22,262,649

Current Market Cap: $3105.3B

