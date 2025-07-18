Sunac Services Extends Equity Disposal Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sunac Services Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1516) ) has shared an update.

Sunac Services Holdings Limited has announced a revision to its previously disclosed transaction involving the disposal of equity interest in a target company. The company, which operates in the property management sector, has extended the completion date of the transaction from 15 July 2025 to 31 August 2025, with a new negotiation deadline set for 3 September 2025. This extension, agreed upon by all parties involved, allows additional time for the transaction’s completion and is deemed fair and reasonable by the company’s directors, reflecting a strategic move to ensure the interests of the company are maintained.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1516) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.53 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sunac Services Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1516 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sunac Services Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 9,657,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$5.62B

For a thorough assessment of 1516 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue