Sunac China Holdings Reports July 2025 Sales Data

An announcement from Sunac China Holdings ( (HK:1918) ) is now available.

Sunac China Holdings Limited reported its unaudited operational data for July 2025, revealing a contracted sales value of approximately RMB1.53 billion and a contracted sales area of 71 thousand square meters. By the end of July 2025, the company achieved a total contracted sales value of RMB25.08 billion, with a contracted sales area of 792 thousand square meters. These figures, based on preliminary internal data, are subject to change and caution is advised for investors dealing with the company’s securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1918) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Sunac China Holdings

Sunac China Holdings Limited is a prominent real estate developer based in China, focusing on residential and commercial properties. The company operates through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, primarily engaging in property development and management.

Average Trading Volume: 240,861,362

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$17.66B

For a thorough assessment of 1918 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

