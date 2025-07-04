Sunac China Holdings Announces Onshore Debt Restructuring and New Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sunac China Holdings ( (HK:1918) ) has shared an update.

Sunac China Holdings Limited has announced an onshore debt restructuring plan involving the issuance of new shares under a general mandate. The company has repurchased approximately RMB4 billion of Onshore Bonds and plans to issue 754,468,943 shares to support the Equity Option of the restructuring plan. This move aims to facilitate the repayment of approximately RMB5.6 billion in Onshore Bonds, impacting the company’s financial structure and providing a strategic approach to managing its debt obligations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1918) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sunac China Holdings stock, see the HK:1918 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sunac China Holdings

Sunac China Holdings Limited is a real estate company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in property development and investment. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sunac Real Estate, focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 232,070,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$15.32B

Learn more about 1918 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue