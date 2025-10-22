Sun Silver Appoints Former Alcoa Executive to Boost U.S. Engagement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sun Silver Ltd. ( (AU:SS1) ) is now available.

Sun Silver Limited has appointed Dennis Lindgren, a former Alcoa executive, as Strategic Advisor for U.S. Government Engagement & Critical Minerals. Lindgren’s extensive experience in securing U.S. Government support for critical minerals projects, particularly through the U.S.–Australia Critical Minerals Partnership, is expected to significantly benefit Sun Silver’s Maverick Springs Project. His role will focus on strategic funding, permitting, and cross-government collaboration, potentially accelerating the project’s development and strengthening Sun Silver’s position within the U.S. critical-minerals framework.

Sun Silver Limited operates in the critical minerals industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of silver and gold projects. The company is particularly involved in the Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, aiming to leverage international partnerships and government support to enhance its market position.

