Sun Silver Advances Maverick Springs Project with New Drilling Success and Strategic Developments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Sun Silver Ltd. ( (AU:SS1) ) is now available.

Sun Silver Limited has reported significant progress in its Maverick Springs Project during the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company announced successful drilling results that confirm the extension of mineralization, with high-grade silver and gold zones identified. Approval for additional drill pads and a $30 million placement will support further resource upgrades and strategic development. The company is also pursuing a listing on the U.S. OTC Market, indicating a strategic move to enhance its market presence.

More about Sun Silver Ltd.

Sun Silver Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on silver and gold exploration and development. Their key asset is the Maverick Springs Silver-Gold Project located in Nevada, USA, a region renowned for its rich mining operations and favorable jurisdiction. The project boasts a significant JORC Inferred Mineral Resource and is strategically positioned near the Carlin Trend, a prolific mining area.

Average Trading Volume: 2,279,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$168.3M

Learn more about SS1 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue