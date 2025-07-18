Sun.King Technology Proposes Amendments and Share Option Grant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sun.King Technology Group Limited ( (HK:0580) ) just unveiled an update.

Sun.King Technology Group Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association to enable hybrid and electronic meetings, electronic voting, and the holding of treasury shares, among other updates. These changes aim to align with current market standards and regulatory requirements. Additionally, the company has proposed granting 20 million share options to Mr. Xiang Jie, with an exercise price of HK$1.400 per share, under its share option scheme.

Sun.King Technology Group Limited

Sun.King Technology Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and focuses on providing technology solutions and services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,743,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.25B

