Sun Frontier Fudousan Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Remuneration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co ( (JP:8934) ) has provided an update.

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as part of its restricted stock remuneration plan. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, involves the disposal of 14,488 common shares at a price of 2,071 yen per share, amounting to a total of 30,004,648 yen, and is aimed at aligning the interests of its directors with the company’s performance.

More about Sun Frontier Fudousan Co

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and management services. The company is known for its strategic market positioning in the Japanese real estate sector.

Average Trading Volume: 85,886

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen99.87B

See more insights into 8934 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue