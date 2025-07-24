Sun Frontier Fudousan Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Executives and Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sun Frontier Fudousan Co ( (JP:8934) ).

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock for its executive officers and certain employees. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, involves the disposal of 18,232 common shares at a price of 2,071 yen per share, amounting to a total of 37,758,472 yen. The allocation includes shares for 10 executive officers and 59 employees, potentially impacting the company’s equity structure and aligning employee interests with corporate goals.

Sun Frontier Fudousan Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and management. The company is known for its involvement in various real estate projects and services, catering to a diverse market segment.

