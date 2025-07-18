Sun Art Retail Group Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sun Art Retail Group ( (HK:6808) ).

Sun Art Retail Group Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, set to take place on August 14, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the approval of audited financial statements, declaration of a final dividend of HK$0.17 per share, re-election of directors, appointment of KPMG as auditors, and granting mandates for share buy-backs and issuance.

More about Sun Art Retail Group

Average Trading Volume: 15,224,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$22.42B

