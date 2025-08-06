Sumitomo Rubber’s Dunlop Tyre Japan Investigation Concludes with Commitment Plan Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sumitomo Rubber Industries ( (JP:5110) ) has shared an announcement.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries announced the completion of an investigation by the Japan Fair Trade Commission into its subsidiary, Dunlop Tyre Japan, regarding the sale of automotive all-season tires. The investigation concluded with the Commission approving a commitment plan submitted by the subsidiary, which does not imply any violation of the Antimonopoly Act. The company expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and emphasized its commitment to ensuring compliance with all legal regulations across its operations.

More about Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. operates in the rubber industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of tires, including automotive all-season tires. The company is known for its Dunlop brand and is a significant player in the global tire market.

