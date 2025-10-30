Sumitomo Riko Revises Financial Forecasts and Dividend Plans Amid Tender Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited ( (JP:5191) ) has issued an announcement.

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited has announced revisions to its full-year financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting changes in net sales and profits due to business restructuring expenses. The company has also decided to increase its interim dividend by 4 yen per share, while eliminating the year-end dividend, as part of a strategic move related to a tender offer by Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., which aims to make Sumitomo Riko a wholly-owned subsidiary and delist its shares.

More about Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of rubber and plastic products. The company primarily focuses on automotive parts, industrial products, and materials for infrastructure, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability.

