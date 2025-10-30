Sumitomo Riko Reports Modest Growth but Lowers Full-Year Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Sumitomo Riko Company Limited ( (JP:5191) ).

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited reported a modest increase in its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 2.3% year-on-year. Despite the positive performance in the first half of the fiscal year, the company revised its full-year financial forecasts downward, indicating expected declines in net sales, business profit, operating profit, and profit before tax, which may impact stakeholders’ expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5191) stock is a Buy with a Yen2458.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sumitomo Riko Company Limited stock, see the JP:5191 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sumitomo Riko Company Limited

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing automotive components and industrial products. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is known for its innovation in rubber and resin products, catering to a global market.

Average Trading Volume: 145,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen226.8B

