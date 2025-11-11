Sumitomo Realty Announces Strategic Share Repurchase Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co ( (JP:8830) ) has provided an update.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. has announced a share repurchase plan, leveraging increased core business income and proceeds from selling listed shares. This strategic move is part of their current Medium-term Management Plan, aiming to enhance shareholder returns while continuing to invest in growth areas such as redevelopment projects, human capital, and digital initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8830) stock is a Buy with a Yen7624.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sumitomo Realty & Development Co stock, see the JP:8830 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sumitomo Realty & Development Co

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development, management, and sales. The company is known for its projects in urban redevelopment, particularly in Tokyo, and is expanding its focus to include digital transformation and international projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,268,298

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen3135.7B

