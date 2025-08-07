Sumitomo Metal Mining Reports Mixed Q1 2025 Results

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co ( (STMNF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sumitomo Metal Mining Co presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the mining and metal industry, primarily engaged in the extraction and processing of non-ferrous metals, with a strong focus on copper, nickel, and gold production. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its integrated operations from mining to smelting and refining.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. reported a mixed performance. While net sales declined by 7.5% year-on-year to 379,600 million yen, the company saw significant growth in profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent, which increased by 23.5% and 24.3% respectively.

The company’s financial position remains robust, with total assets amounting to 2,994,171 million yen and equity attributable to owners of the parent at 1,789,961 million yen, maintaining a healthy equity ratio of 59.8%. Notably, the basic earnings per share rose to 100.27 yen from 80.34 yen in the previous year, reflecting improved profitability.

Looking ahead, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. has revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipating a 5.0% decline in net sales but projecting substantial increases in profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with expected growth rates of 225.0% and 270.0% respectively.

The company remains optimistic about its future prospects, focusing on strategic initiatives and operational efficiencies to drive growth and shareholder value in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue