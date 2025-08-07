Sumitomo Forestry Revises Interim Dividend for FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. announced a revision to its interim dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2025, reducing it from the previously forecasted ¥91.00 per share to ¥75.00 per share. This decision aligns with the company’s policy to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 30% or higher, reflecting a comprehensive review of current earnings and other relevant factors, and underscores its commitment to providing stable dividends to shareholders.

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd. operates in the forestry industry, focusing on timber and building materials, housing, and environmental businesses. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its commitment to sustainable forestry management and innovative building solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,244,950

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1003B

