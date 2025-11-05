Sumitomo Chemical Reports Mixed Q2 2025 Results

Sumitomo Chemical Co ( (SOMMF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sumitomo Chemical Co presented to its investors.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. is a diversified chemical company based in Japan, operating in sectors such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals, with a focus on innovative solutions and sustainable practices.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, Sumitomo Chemical Co. reported a decrease in sales revenue to ¥1,095.4 billion, down by 11.8% compared to the same period last year. Despite the decline in sales, the company saw a significant improvement in core operating income, which rose by 268.8% to ¥108.7 billion, and net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to ¥39.7 billion.

Key financial highlights include a substantial increase in core operating income, driven by strong performance in the Sumitomo Pharma segment, which saw a ¥45.7 billion increase in sales revenue, largely due to robust sales in North America. However, the Essential & Green Materials segment experienced a significant decline in sales revenue by ¥121.8 billion, attributed to decreased shipments and the impact of periodic maintenance at affiliated companies.

The company also announced an interim dividend of ¥6 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Looking ahead, Sumitomo Chemical has revised its full-year forecast, anticipating a decrease in sales revenue but an increase in core operating income and net income, driven by strong performance in the pharmaceutical segment and strategic business improvements.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. remains cautiously optimistic about the future, with management focusing on strategic initiatives to enhance profitability and navigate market challenges, while continuing to invest in sustainable and innovative solutions across its diverse business segments.

