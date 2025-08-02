Sumitomo Chemical Reports Mixed Q1 FY2025 Results

Sumitomo Chemical Co ( (SOMMF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sumitomo Chemical Co presented to its investors.
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. is a diversified chemical company based in Japan, operating in sectors such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials, with a focus on innovative solutions and sustainability.
In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Sumitomo Chemical Co. reported a decline in sales revenue to ¥526.1 billion, down from ¥612.1 billion in the same period last year. Despite the drop in sales, the company saw a significant increase in core operating income, which rose to ¥27.7 billion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 388.2%.
The company’s performance across its segments was mixed. The Agro & Life Solutions segment faced challenges due to deteriorating market conditions for methionine and a stronger yen, leading to a decrease in sales revenue. Meanwhile, the Sumitomo Pharma segment experienced a boost in sales, driven by increased demand for key therapeutic agents in North America. However, the ICT & Mobility Solutions segment saw a decline in sales due to reduced shipments of display-related materials and the impact of structural reforms.
Financially, Sumitomo Chemical’s total assets decreased to ¥3,329.5 billion, with a reduction in both cash equivalents and trade receivables. The company managed to reduce its liabilities, with interest-bearing liabilities decreasing by ¥38.0 billion. Despite these challenges, the equity ratio improved slightly to 26.6%.
Looking ahead, Sumitomo Chemical remains focused on navigating the volatile market conditions and is reviewing its full-year forecast for fiscal year 2025. The company aims to leverage its diversified portfolio and strategic initiatives to drive growth and enhance shareholder value.