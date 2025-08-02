Sumitomo Chemical Reports Mixed Q1 FY2025 Results

Sumitomo Chemical Co ( (SOMMF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sumitomo Chemical Co presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. is a diversified chemical company based in Japan, operating in sectors such as agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials, with a focus on innovative solutions and sustainability.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, Sumitomo Chemical Co. reported a decline in sales revenue to ¥526.1 billion, down from ¥612.1 billion in the same period last year. Despite the drop in sales, the company saw a significant increase in core operating income, which rose to ¥27.7 billion, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 388.2%.

The company’s performance across its segments was mixed. The Agro & Life Solutions segment faced challenges due to deteriorating market conditions for methionine and a stronger yen, leading to a decrease in sales revenue. Meanwhile, the Sumitomo Pharma segment experienced a boost in sales, driven by increased demand for key therapeutic agents in North America. However, the ICT & Mobility Solutions segment saw a decline in sales due to reduced shipments of display-related materials and the impact of structural reforms.

Financially, Sumitomo Chemical’s total assets decreased to ¥3,329.5 billion, with a reduction in both cash equivalents and trade receivables. The company managed to reduce its liabilities, with interest-bearing liabilities decreasing by ¥38.0 billion. Despite these challenges, the equity ratio improved slightly to 26.6%.

Looking ahead, Sumitomo Chemical remains focused on navigating the volatile market conditions and is reviewing its full-year forecast for fiscal year 2025. The company aims to leverage its diversified portfolio and strategic initiatives to drive growth and enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue