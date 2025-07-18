Sumitomo Bakelite Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Compensation Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4203) ) is now available.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of its treasury shares as part of a restricted stock compensation plan. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, involves the disposal of 22,363 shares at a price of 3,902 yen per share, totaling 87,260,426 yen, and is aimed at compensating directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, specializing in the production of high-performance plastics and synthetic resins. The company focuses on providing innovative materials for various sectors, including electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

Average Trading Volume: 254,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen377.8B

