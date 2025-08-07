SUMCO Corporation Reports Higher-Than-Expected Profits for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SUMCO Corporation ( (JP:3436) ) has issued an announcement.

SUMCO Corporation announced a significant difference between its forecasted and actual financial results for the first half of 2025. The company reported higher-than-expected profits due to lower income taxes, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which surged by 208.1% compared to the forecast.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3436) stock is a Hold with a Yen1380.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SUMCO Corporation stock, see the JP:3436 Stock Forecast page.

More about SUMCO Corporation

SUMCO Corporation operates in the semiconductor industry, primarily focusing on the production of silicon wafers, which are essential components in semiconductor manufacturing. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is a key player in the global market for semiconductor materials.

Average Trading Volume: 5,275,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen419.3B

For a thorough assessment of 3436 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue