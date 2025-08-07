SUMCO Corporation Reports Decline in Profits Despite Sales Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SUMCO Corporation ( (JP:3436) ) has shared an announcement.

SUMCO Corporation’s financial results for the first half of 2025 show a slight increase in net sales by 3.6% compared to the previous year, reaching ¥205,372 million. However, the company experienced significant declines in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, with decreases of 64.2%, 76.9%, and 75.6% respectively. The company has also revised its financial forecasts for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, anticipating further challenges with a projected operating profit decrease of 87.0%. These results indicate a challenging period for SUMCO, affecting its market positioning and potentially impacting stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3436) stock is a Hold with a Yen1380.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SUMCO Corporation stock, see the JP:3436 Stock Forecast page.

More about SUMCO Corporation

SUMCO Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the semiconductor industry. It focuses on the production and sale of silicon wafers, which are critical components in the manufacturing of semiconductors.

Average Trading Volume: 5,275,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen419.3B

