SUMCO Corporation Declares Reduced Interim Dividend for 2025

SUMCO Corporation ( (JP:3436) ) has shared an update.

SUMCO Corporation announced an interim dividend of 10 yen per share for fiscal year 2025, reflecting a decrease from the previous year’s 15 yen. This decision considers the company’s profit levels, future outlook, and capital investment needs, impacting its financial strategy and stakeholder expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3436) stock is a Hold with a Yen1380.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SUMCO Corporation stock, see the JP:3436 Stock Forecast page.

More about SUMCO Corporation

SUMCO Corporation operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the production of silicon wafers, which are essential components for semiconductor devices. The company plays a significant role in the global semiconductor supply chain, catering to the needs of various electronics manufacturers.

Average Trading Volume: 5,275,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen419.3B

