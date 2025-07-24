Sultan Resources Ltd Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sultan Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SLZ) ) is now available.

Sultan Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of 29,613,653 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective July 25, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and may impact the company’s liquidity and market presence by increasing the number of tradeable shares, potentially attracting more investors and enhancing its market capitalization.

Sultan Resources Ltd is a company operating in the resources sector, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. It is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code SLZ.

