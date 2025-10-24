Sultan Resources Ltd. Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sultan Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SLZ) ) has shared an announcement.

Sultan Resources Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, where shareholders will vote on several key resolutions. These include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election of directors Lincoln Liu and Mark Mitchell, approval of a 7.1A mandate for issuing equity securities, issuance of shares to Aldoro Resources, and an increase in the maximum securities under the company’s Employee Securities Incentive Plan. These resolutions are significant for the company’s governance and future financial strategies, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s market positioning.

More about Sultan Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,645,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.97M

