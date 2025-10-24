Sultan Resources Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sultan Resources Ltd. ( (AU:SLZ) ) has issued an update.

Sultan Resources Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to participate by voting online or submitting proxy forms ahead of the meeting. The meeting will include a poll for all resolutions, and any changes to the arrangements will be communicated via the company’s website.

More about Sultan Resources Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 6,645,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.97M

