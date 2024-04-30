Sultan Resources Advances Drilling at Lake Grace

Sultan Resources Ltd. (AU:SLZ) has released an update.

Sultan Resources Ltd. has announced the completion of two Reverse Circulation drilling holes at the Calesi prospect within the Lake Grace Project in Western Australia, alongside farm-in partner Rio Tinto Exploration. The drilling, aimed at uncovering magmatic nickel sulfide mineralization, encountered variably silicified mafic amphibolite and a felsic unit, with no magmatic nickel sulfides observed. The company awaits further lab analysis results to guide their next steps.

