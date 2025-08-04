Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. Announces Share Acquisition Strategy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9932) ) has shared an announcement.

Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of its own shares, totaling 266,200 shares at a cost of 480,873,588 yen, during the period from July 1 to July 31, 2025. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 2,500,000 shares by March 31, 2026, indicating a significant investment in its own stock, which may impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Sugimoto & Co., Ltd.

Sugimoto & Co., Ltd. operates in the industry of securities and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on acquiring its own shares as part of its financial strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 49,951

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen39.39B

