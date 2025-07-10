Sugi Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth for Q1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sugi Holdings Co ( (JP:7649) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the three months ended May 31, 2025, with net sales rising by 22.1% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 246.6% compared to the previous year. The company also revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, reflecting a positive outlook despite the exclusion of I&H Co., Ltd. following an absorption-type merger with Sugi Pharmacy Co., Ltd.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7649) stock is a Hold with a Yen2850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sugi Holdings Co stock, see the JP:7649 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sugi Holdings Co

Sugi Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on the pharmacy sector. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges and is involved in the management of drugstores and pharmacies, offering a range of healthcare and wellness products.

Average Trading Volume: 630,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen645.9B

Learn more about 7649 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue