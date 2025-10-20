Sudarshan Chemical’s Credit Ratings Affirmed by India Ratings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited ( (IN:SUDARSCHEM) ).

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited announced that India Ratings and Research Private Limited, a Fitch Group Company, has affirmed the company’s credit ratings for its long-term and short-term financial instruments. The affirmation includes the withdrawal of ratings on the company’s non-convertible debentures, which were fully redeemed earlier in the year. This credit rating affirmation reflects the company’s stable financial position and may positively impact its market perception and stakeholder confidence.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of color pigments. The company is known for its wide range of pigments used in various applications, including coatings, plastics, inks, and cosmetics, catering to both domestic and international markets.

