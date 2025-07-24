Success Dragon International Holdings Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1182) ) has issued an update.

Success Dragon International Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 19, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to authorize directors to issue new shares, which may impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd.

Success Dragon International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily operating in the financial services industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in providing financial management and consulting services.

Average Trading Volume: 44,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$166M

For detailed information about 1182 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue