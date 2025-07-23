Subsea7 Secures Substantial Offshore Project Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Subsea 7 ( (GB:0OGK) ) is now available.

Subsea7 announced the award of a substantial contract valued between $150 million and $300 million, involving the engineering and offshore installation of flexible pipes, umbilicals, subsea equipment, and a mooring system. The project management and engineering activities will commence immediately in Houston, Texas, with offshore operations expected to begin in 2027, potentially strengthening Subsea7’s position in the energy sector.

Subsea7 is a global leader in delivering offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. The company focuses on creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice, providing efficient offshore solutions. Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Average Trading Volume: 383,514

Current Market Cap: NOK58.89B

