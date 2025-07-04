Subsea7 Secures Significant Offshore Contract in Egypt

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Subsea 7 ( (GB:0OGK) ) is now available.

Subsea7 has secured a sizeable contract for offshore engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation work in Egypt, emphasizing its strong collaboration and commitment to high-quality execution. This project, set to begin offshore activities in 2026, highlights Subsea7’s strategic role in supporting critical infrastructure developments in the region.

More about Subsea 7

Subsea7 is a global leader in delivering offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. The company is committed to creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice, providing efficient offshore solutions worldwide. Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Average Trading Volume: 413,637

Current Market Cap: NOK57.08B

