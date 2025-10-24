Stuve Gold Corp. to Begin Trading Post-Consolidation Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Stuve Gold Corp. ( (TSE:STUV) ).

Stuve Gold Corp. announced that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the consolidation of its common shares, which will commence trading on October 24, 2025. This consolidation involves converting every three pre-consolidation shares into one post-consolidation share, potentially impacting the company’s market operations and shareholder value.

Stuve Gold Corp. is engaged in advancing mineral properties in Chile with promising potential for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt, stemming from historical mining activities. The company’s common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘STUV’.

