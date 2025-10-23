StrongPoint ASA Reports Revenue Growth and Expands E-commerce Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

StrongPoint ASA ( (DE:PGT) ) has provided an announcement.

StrongPoint ASA reported a revenue increase to NOK 320 million in Q3 2025, with a slight EBITDA improvement to NOK 14 million. Despite challenges in some markets, the UK & Ireland business showed significant growth, doubling its revenue. The company is focusing on expanding its e-commerce solutions, with new Vensafe anti-theft concepts in the UK and a major customer win in Portugal for its Order Picking solution. StrongPoint aims to strengthen its market position by enhancing customer intimacy and profitability across its core markets.

More about StrongPoint ASA

StrongPoint is a grocery retail technology company headquartered in Norway, providing solutions to enhance shopping experiences and improve efficiency in online grocery shopping. Operating in more than 20 countries, StrongPoint offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including in-store order picking, automated fulfillment, and various in-store technologies like electronic shelf labels and AI-powered self-checkouts. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with a revenue of approximately NOK 1.3 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 46,299

Current Market Cap: NOK451.4M

