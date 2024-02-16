Stronghold Digital Mining Restructures Debt and Operations

Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) has released an update.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has amended its credit agreement with WhiteHawk Finance LLC for the third time, allowing the company to purchase specific miners using proceeds from an equity raise, while modifying prepayment requirements and the company’s minimum liquidity threshold. Additionally, Stronghold has terminated its services agreement with Olympus Stronghold Services LLC, with minimal impact expected on operations as the company transitions to in-house services. These strategic financial moves are designed to restructure debt and maintain operational liquidity, playing a crucial role in the company’s ongoing efforts to adapt to the fast-paced digital mining industry.

