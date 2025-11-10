Strive, Inc. Increases Bitcoin Holdings Significantly

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Asset Entities, Inc. Class B ( (ASST) ) just unveiled an update.

Strive, Inc. announced that between October 28, 2025, and November 9, 2025, it purchased approximately 1,567.2 bitcoin at an average price of $103,315.46 per bitcoin, totaling $161,912,220. These acquisitions were funded through the issuance of 2,000,000 shares of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock and proceeds from warrant exercises. As a result, Strive’s total bitcoin holdings increased to approximately 7,525 bitcoin, positioning the company as one of the top corporate holders of bitcoin.

More about Asset Entities, Inc. Class B

Average Trading Volume: 61,129,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.19B

