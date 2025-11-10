Strive, Inc. Completes Successful IPO Amid Bitcoin Dip

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Asset Entities, Inc. Class B ( (ASST) ) has provided an update.
On November 10, 2025, Strive, Inc. announced the successful closing of its initial public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock, known as SATA Stock, at $80 per share. Despite a dip in Bitcoin prices, the offering was oversubscribed, highlighting strong investor demand. This move positions Strive as a leader in Bitcoin treasury management, using the proceeds to enhance its Bitcoin holdings and provide strategic financial benefits to its stakeholders.
More about Asset Entities, Inc. Class B
Strive, Inc. is a publicly traded asset management company focused on Bitcoin treasury management. It aims to increase Bitcoin per share to outperform Bitcoin over the long run and manages over $2 billion in assets through its subsidiary, Strive Asset Management, LLC.
Average Trading Volume: 61,129,357
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $1.19B
