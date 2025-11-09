Strawberry Fields REIT Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Strawberry Fields REIT Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Strawberry Fields REIT Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Strawberry Fields REIT Inc ((STRW)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. recently held its Q3 2025 earnings call, which was marked by a positive sentiment overall. The company reported strong asset and revenue growth, full rent collection, and a dividend increase, although it acknowledged challenges such as higher expenses, foreign currency losses, and specific market laggards.

100% Rent Collection

During Q3 2025, Strawberry Fields REIT achieved a remarkable feat by collecting 100% of its contractual rents. This accomplishment underscores the company’s robust operational performance and its ability to maintain steady cash flow.

Significant Asset Growth

Strawberry Fields REIT reported a significant increase in total assets, reaching $880 million, which represents a 33.1% growth compared to Q3 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the company’s strategic acquisitions and successful retenanting efforts.

Revenue and Net Income Growth

The company experienced substantial growth in both revenue and net income. Year-to-date revenue was $114.9 million, reflecting an increase of $28.3 million from the previous year. Net income also rose to $24.5 million, up from $19.9 million last year.

AFFO and EBITDA Increase

Strawberry Fields REIT projected an increase in Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) for 2025, reaching $72.7 million, a 28.2% rise. Additionally, the company expects its Adjusted EBITDA to hit $126.1 million, marking a 38.9% year-over-year increase.

Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors approved a dividend increase to $0.16 per share, representing a 14% rise over previous quarters. This decision highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Foreign Currency Exchange Losses

Despite the positive financial performance, the company faced some foreign currency exchange losses, which impacted its other comprehensive income.

Higher Expenses

Strawberry Fields REIT reported higher expenses due to increased depreciation, amortization, and interest from new assets, which slightly offset some of the financial gains.

Challenges in Illinois

The company identified Illinois as a laggard from a reimbursement perspective, which continues to affect its performance in that market.

Interest on Series D Bonds

The high cost of debt from Series D bonds, maturing in September 2026, remains a concern for Strawberry Fields REIT. The company is exploring refinancing options to mitigate this issue.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Strawberry Fields REIT provided forward-looking guidance, emphasizing its disciplined acquisition strategy and commitment to long-term shareholder value. The company announced several acquisitions, including nine skilled nursing facilities in Missouri for $59 million, a skilled nursing facility in Oklahoma for $4.25 million, and a healthcare facility in Missouri for $5.3 million. The projected AFFO for 2025 is $72.7 million, and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to reach $126.1 million. The company maintains a balanced capital structure with a net debt-to-asset ratio of 49.2%.

In conclusion, Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.’s Q3 2025 earnings call conveyed a positive outlook with strong asset and revenue growth, full rent collection, and a dividend increase. While challenges such as higher expenses and foreign currency losses persist, the company’s strategic acquisitions and commitment to shareholder value position it well for future success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement