Strathmore Plus Uranium Launches 2025 Exploration Plan at Agate Project

The latest announcement is out from Strathmore Plus Energy ( (TSE:SUU) ).

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation announced the commencement of its 2025 Exploration Plan for the Agate Project in Wyoming’s Shirley Basin Uranium District. The plan aims to expand mineralization and explore new areas of shallow mineralization discovered in 2024. With up to 150 drill sites permitted, the company seeks to link discrete areas of mineralization and gather data necessary for a mineral resource estimate. The exploration could enhance Strathmore’s industry positioning by potentially discovering additional roll fronts and advancing in-situ recovery operations, which would be significant for stakeholders.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, with three permitted uranium projects: Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits, while the Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine.

