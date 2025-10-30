Strategy Inc Increases Dividend Rate for Preferred Stock

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Strategy ( (MSTR) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 30, 2025, Strategy Inc announced an increase in the dividend rate for its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock to 10.50%, effective from November 1, 2025. The company reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a net income of $2.8 billion and a diluted EPS of $8.42. Strategy’s bitcoin holdings reached 640,808, contributing to a BTC $ Gain of $12.9 billion year-to-date. The company continues to expand its digital credit offerings and has received a ‘B-‘ credit rating from S&P, positioning itself as a leading issuer of digital credit globally.

Spark’s Take on MSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSTR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with high leverage and cash flow issues being major concerns. Despite strong earnings call highlights and robust guidance, the bearish technical indicators and low dividend yield weigh down the score. The company’s strategic focus on Bitcoin presents both opportunities and risks, contributing to the mixed outlook.

More about Strategy

Strategy Inc is a company operating in the financial sector, known as the largest corporate holder of bitcoin and the world’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company. The company focuses on digital assets and credit securities, leveraging its significant bitcoin holdings to issue digital credit instruments.

Average Trading Volume: 11,536,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $78.08B

